Keith Schmidt: The Second Lap

Previously named IIAC Track and Field Coach of the Year in 1989 and IIAC Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1999, Keith Schmidt, has contributed a great amount of success to BVU's program. As the former head coach for BVU's Cross Country and Track & Field team from 1986-2001, Schmidt guided 44 All-Americans and 4 NCAA National Champions. Throughout this past decade, he had been taking over the Director of Facilities role at BV. With an attempt to retire in 2021, he has since decided to return as head coach, in preparation for the team's upcoming Spring season of 2023. Although one might ask why now, and how will he help the team going forward into this year's goals?