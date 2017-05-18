2016-17 All-Sports Banquet
May 18, 2017
Filed under Sports
First-year Buena Vista University Athletic Director Jack Denholm hosted his first All-Sports Banquet Monday, May 15. Denholm opened the evening with a welcome, followed by an invocation by Head Track and Field Coach Colt Slack, followed by a review of sports highlights by Athletic Information Director Steven Phelps. Then, the following awards were presented to BVU athletes and coaches.
Team Awards
Team GPA of the Year: Women’s Cross Country Team
Beaver Service Award: Men’s Soccer Team
Staff of the Year: Ryder Weischedel, Director of Athletic Performance
Individual Awards
Student Athletic Trainer of the year: Tyler Larson
Awarded to an outstanding senior athletic training student who has shown leadership in the classroom, clinical setting and beyond
Iron Man: Tanner Heckt
Iron Woman: Jasmine Demers
Awarded to the most consistent and competitive off-season student athletes
All-Beaver Team: Maddie Bardole, Jeanne Bramhall, Jasmine Demers, Caroline Maher, Madison Spear, Kennedy Drey, Brad Kerkoff, Cole Miller, Ben Sampson, Matt Tennyson
Team made up of five Beaver female and five male student-athletes across all sports and all positions based on academic achievement, character, intelligence, leadership qualities, and IIAC/NCAA recognition
Breakthrough Award: Shane Vaughan
Awarded to the inspirational or comeback student-athlete who has bounced back from injury or adversity
Sportsmanship Award: Nicole Snyder and AJ Liddell
Awarded to student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding traits of sportsmanship, commitment to ethics, respect, and fair play
Spirit Award: Matt Tennyson and Haley Stevens
Awarded to student-athletes who best display the utmost enthusiasm, dedication, and pride in the University
Newcomer of the Year: David Jeffries and Michaela Mason
Awarded to the top-preforming male and female student athletes who demonstrate superior performance in his or her initial year of competition with the University
Senior Male Student Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Drey and Chris Habermann
Awarded to the senior man in recognition of outstanding athletic ability and character
Harriet Henry Senior Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear
Awarded to the senior female student-athlete in recognition of her outstanding athletic ability and character, who exemplifies the many attributes of Harriet Henry–perseverance, sportsmanship, academic excellence, integrity, and leadership
E. Wayne Cooley Outstanding Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear
Awarded to the oustanding female student-athlete of the year for leadership ability, commitment to her sport(s), scholarly ability, and civic engagement in honor of the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Award. Her sport(s) shall receive a monetary donation from the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Fund on her behalf
Outstanding Male Student Athlete of the Year: Jalen Henningsen
Award given in recognition of the outstanding male student-athlete of the year for overall performance and athletic ability
The awards were followed by a year in review video highlighting all the memories made in the 2016-17 BVU athletic seasons.
