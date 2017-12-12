Arrest made in racial incidents

The Storm Lake Police Department has made an arrested related to the racial incidents that have occurred on the Buena Vista University campus in recent days.

According to a press release from the SLPD distributed Tuesday morning, BVU freshman Ryan Bills, age 19 of Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested Monday night at approximately 6:00 p.m. by SLPD detectives. Bills was charged with two counts of criminal mischief 5th degree in violation of individual rights a serious misdemeanor. Bills was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held on $2000 bond.

According to an SLPD press release, the department was contacted Monday morning by BVU Security regarding the several incidents involving racial slurs being written on dorm room doors of students of different ethnic backgrounds including Black, White, and Hispanic.

Detectives were assigned to the cases and initiated an investigation into the incidents. Investigators conducted interviews throughout the day with several University staff members and students. At approximately 4:00 p.m., a suspect was identified and transported to the Storm Lake Police Department where he was interviewed. The arrest followed.

The release indicated that investigation into these incidents is continuing, and the SLPD asks anyone who may have information about the incidents to contact them at 712 832-8010.

A Special BVU News email was sent to campus just after noon on Tuesday sharing the SLPD press release about the arrest with the campus community. The message accompanying it read, in part, “BVU will continue to be in full support of the Police Department during the remainder of their investigation.”