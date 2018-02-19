Why Be an RA?

You have known at least one throughout your college career. You may get upset with them or be really close with them. They may be known as a friend, but more specifically, a resident assistant.

With all the responsibilities seen in the residents around campus, the one thing that intrigued me to become an RA was because it is one of the best opportunities to be a part of building a better community – a community that supports and respects one another. A way that this takes place is through community programming and creating activities to bring residents together, building a closer community.

Inside the RA position, it quickly grows to be more than just a community aspect and looking at the perks about the job. Very soon, you find out that there are issues within the community that you, as an RA, need to address and collaborate to find solutions. Though some people may see this as a burden, the true passion for the job and the community you live in really start to appear during this part of the job.

It is very easy get upset for an RA busting your party, but through every decision made, the greater good is at stake. If the loud music were to keep playing throughout the night, neighbors around you may lose sleep for whatever they may have going on the next day. When staying up with a freshman who is having troubles adapting to the college life, it is more than just caring about how the person is feeling; it’s about building a community of support to bring others together. If someone else may be feeling the same way, that person may be able to help them too.

I know that everyone wants to live in an environment where they feel respected and welcomed. If you are the kind of person who really cherishes that and wants to make a difference through some issues that you have personally seen throughout the resident’s halls, then take the initiative to become an RA. RAs are people that genuinely care about the atmosphere and vibe that is spread throughout campus, and bring in opportunities to become close with one another.

If you are interested and want more information, come to an information session:

Tuesday Feb. 20 th from 6:30-7:00 PM in Briscoe 1 Lounge