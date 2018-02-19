Who’s Who? Tyler Puls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tyler Puls is a senior History major at Buena Vista University, and he also is the lone senior for the Beaver wrestling team. A native of Geneseo, Illinois, Puls has wrestled four seasons with the Beavers. Puls graduated from Geneseo High school, where he was a state qualifier and four year letter winner.

Puls says he first fell in love with wrestling when he discovered he had to rely on himself to compete.

“.. having to fight for everything you get and the joy you get from winning the right way,” says Puls.

He also recalls some of his favorite wrestling memories from the trips that they have gotten to take.

“Playing football in Florida, and playing Mafia on the bus,” recalls Puls of some of his memories. He will carry these memories with him after he graduates.

Puls says his biggest influence has been one of his high school coaches.

“..he would take the time to help me improve my technique. He also taught me how to find something good in a bad situation,” says Puls.

This is Puls’ last season with the Beavers, and he now reflects on his closing career about how much he has learned from the sport.

“What I have learned from this sport will help me in my everyday life. I’m glad I have been able to be a part of such a great team and learn and grow from great coaches,” says Puls.

Puls has a career record of 22 and 51. This season he has gone four and ten for the Beavers. Puls has wrestled in both the 285 pound weight class, and the 197 pound weight class.

Assistant wrestling Coach, Sean White, had talks about Puls’ positive values that he brings to the BVU wrestling team.

“Tyler’s value is in his compliance,” says White. “You can always count on him to do the things that you ask him to do whether it be in wrestling or in life.”

Coach White says that each time Puls would stop by his office he was always quick to ask if there was anything he could do to help him out. He recalls Puls’ constant willingness to help others.

As he ends his career as a Beaver, Puls’ future career aspirations are to go into teaching. White had this to say about the end of Puls’ wrestling career.

“Tyler will be ready for the next chapter of his life. As he looks to go into teaching, he will be an asset to where ever he ends up and will always be looking to lend a helping hand.”

Coach White says he will miss his occasional stop by the office to see what is going on, and to see if there is anything he can do to help.