Audio Story: “The Dash for Cash: The Cost of Written Words”

This past fall 2017 football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes began a new tradition, the 1st quarter wave. After the first quarter of every home Hawkeye football game, everyone in Kinnick Stadium turns around, faces the children’s hospital, and waves at the children staying there.

“I decided to take on this audio project because there are many synonymous images with that event, but not a whole lot of synonymous audio. Making an audio project from an event that you need to see creates an interesting challenge, as I need to get all that emotion and wonder of the event into just audio, and I love a good challenge,” said sophomore producer Tyler Brunner.

This audio story illustrates the stories behind the hospital walls with interviews from nurses, hospital staff, students, and families of the children.