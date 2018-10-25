Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Morgan “Marge” Muhlbauer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Morgan “Marge” Muhlbauer is a senior at Buena Vista University studying K-12 physical education with a minor in health. Muhlbauer is from Manilla, IA, where she attended IKM-Manning high school. Morgan is a guard on the BVU Women’s basketball team.

Muhlbauer has been a huge asset to the women’s basketball team. As a sophomore, Muhlbauer appeared in all 27 games, starting in four of them. Last year as a junior she started and played in all 26 games. She played the 4th most minutes on the team with 26.7 minutes per game. She averaged the 3rd highest rebounds at 5.5 rebounds per game and tallied the 4th most assists on the team with a total of 50. She also tallied 23 blocks and 37 steals throughout the year. She scored a season high of 22 points against Central on Jan. 6.

For Muhlbauer, it all started with family.

“I fell in love with basketball at a young age while watching my cousin Margo play. I watched her throughout high school and also here at BVU. I looked up to her and knew that I wanted to play basketball. I started to play competitive basketball when I was in 5th grade.”

While many different memories surround basketball, this past summer gave Muhlbauer her favorite memory.

“My favorite basketball related memory is going to Costa Rica this past summer with the team. We were able to play a few games in a different country and being able to experience so many different things together will definitely be a memory I won’t forget.”

Head Coach for the BVU Women’s Basketball team Dana Christen says she is expecting a strong ending to Muhlbauer’s final season.

“I am expecting Marge to finish her senior season strong. She will be coming off of an injury but has worked hard to get back to the best that she can be. I also am looking for her not only to be a scorer but to also be a great rebounder for the team as well.”

Christen has high expectations for Muhlbauer’s contributions to the team.

“She will need to contribute not only with points but with leadership as well. She will be a big part of the team this season and will need to contribute in many ways. I am looking for her to be a vocal leader as well as leading by example. Marge will need to be a leader in many ways for us to be successful,” explains Christen.

As a senior and captain for her team, Muhlbauer also has expectations for herself and her team this season.

“This final season is going to be the best season yet. We have experienced players as well as some young talented players that are going to help us get to where we want to be which is conference champions,” Muhlbauer says.

The first home game for the Women’s Basketball game comes just after Thanksgiving break on Wednesday, Nov. 28 against Coe at 6 p.m.