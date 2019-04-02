Juuls- A New Era of Cigarettes

When my mom was in high school, smoking cigarettes was sort of a trend. A lot of people did it to look “cool” in front of all their friends who were doing it. Unfortunately, it ended up as an addiction for some people. Although cigarette use has decreased, this doesn’t mean that the addiction to nicotine has. With new technology nowadays, vaping and juuling have been invented and have become a popular trend, especially with younger people. A juul is an e-cigarette that looks similar to a flash drive. Some people might think that juuling is healthier than smoking cigarettes, but this is far from the truth. One juul pod contains as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes. Juuls need to be banned because of the serious health risks.

Juuls contain a lot of nicotine in just one pod and can become extremely addictive. Some studies show that juuls can be almost as addictive as cocaine is—and cocaine is illegal! Trying to quit can be really difficult because of nicotine withdrawal and is just like trying to quit smoking cigarettes. It can take time, determination, and the right mindset.

Juuling needs to be banned because of the effects it can have on the brain. People who begin smoking at a young age risk reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, which is responsible for decision making, problem solving, and much more. Reduced activity in this area of the brain can cause increased sensitivity to other drugs and greater impulsivity.

Juuls also contain a lot of benzoic acid compared to other e-cigarettes. Benzoic acid causes coughing, a sore throat, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting, which happens when using a juul. Also, juuls use a patented formula of nicotine. Instead of containing a “freebase nicotine” like many other e-cigarettes do, juuls contain “nicotine salts.” This makes the nicotine enter in the bloodstream faster and it makes the vapor less harsh than e-cigarettes that don’t contain this type of formula. This makes it easier to inhale more nicotine.

I’ve seen firsthand how addicting nicotine can be. My mom has smoked most of my life. My grandparents smoked a pack a day. Many of my aunts and uncles do the same. I know people who can go through an entire juul pod in one day. People need to be more aware of what they are putting in their bodies. They need to be more aware of the health risks. Something that might seem “cool” in the moment could cost a lifetime of health problems. It’s not worth it. It needs to be banned.