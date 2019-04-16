What to Expect from SAB in the 2019-2020 School Year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students at Buena Vista University (BVU) are presented with many opportunities of all shapes and sizes. However, few groups do as much to make this happen as the Student Activities Board (SAB). While every year leaves room for new ideas and activities for students to enjoy, SAB plans on elevating their game even more during the upcoming school year.

Haley Davis, assistant director of student activities and advisor of SAB, is very excited to see what SAB has in store for the 2019-2020 school year and adds that strong leadership has proved impactful.

“Our 2019 SAB team is led by president Isabel Haas, who is in her second year as SAB president. Isabel is great at building team camaraderie and has begun to leave her mark on the organization in big ways,” said Stevens.

SAB obtained multiple contracts for people and events at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA). Earlier this spring, Davis, along with the executive board—which consists of eight vice presidents and Haas—traveled up to Minneapolis, MN in search of fresh, exciting ideas to bring back for BVU students to enjoy. The SAB executive team evaluated responses to their spring survey and echoed those voices when contracting artists at NACA.

At last year’s NACA conference, SAB booked four contracted artists. This year, SAB booked 11 contracted artists. According to Davis, through the extensive work of Haas and Vice President of Finance Ross Adamson, SAB also used block booking with other colleges and universities near BVU to save on travel costs.

“NACA is also a great leadership development opportunity for our executive team as they attend educational sessions throughout the day,” said Davis.

Some of the newly contracted events include Sub Radio, Lizzy the Hypnotist, the Arts Fishing Club, and Jeffrey Jay Comedy Productions.

New next school year, SAB will implement the CRU5H Series: one Friday each month, SAB will host a performer. Of the eleven new acts, seven represent those that SAB plans on having perform for their CRU5H Series. The implementation of The CRU5H Series will be the biggest addition to school-wide events that are available to students, but Haas isn’t going to settle.

These artists range from comedians to spoken word poets to musicians. SAB hopes to work with Cru5h to offer deals on menu items to further encourage students to attend the events.

“The CRU5H Series is the big change SAB is making next year. However, we are always looking for new ways to get students to attend our events and program to the preferences of the entire student body,” Haas said.

Each year SAB also hosts the Block Party, an event that accommodates hundreds of community members and students. SAB also plans the entire week of homecoming—including coronation and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen—family weekend, and many other programs almost every week of the school year, whether that be a midnight movie, bingo, or DIY nights.

“SAB provides opportunities for students to get out of their dorm rooms and engage with other students on campus,” said Haas. “Everything SAB does and every decision that is made is for the students of BV, and we are really excited to bring a variety of entertainment next year.”