Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Aaron Mumm

Aaron Mumm has always loved to play tennis, but didn’t truly fall in love with the sport until his freshman year on campus at BVU. He saw growth in himself as a player and felt that he truly was a tennis player, not just an athlete playing tennis.

Mumm remembers that when he was a freshman, the upperclassman made tennis extra fun

“The upperclassman on my team really made tennis fun, enjoyable, and taught me many things to make my game better,” says Mumm.

Mumm is a junior secondary education major at Buena Vista University. He is from Denison, Iowa, where he attended Denison-Schleswig high school. He primarily plays #3 in doubles and #5 in singles for the 2019 season.

Brett Groen, the men’s tennis head coach, says that Mumm has been a team player since day one.

“From day one, Aaron has always been a great team ambassador. He is willing to help the team and the program both on and off the court and has been our tennis representative for SAAC and other groups on campus,” says Groen. “Mumm always seems to have a way to keep the team loose, whether it’s a pick me up after a tough match, or just a statement or two to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Groen is also pleased with Mumm’s ability to live up to expectations. The coach expects every player on his team to want to improve and learn more about the sport every day, and finds Mumm to exceed this expectation. Mumm is always willing to come in early or stay late if it will better his gameplay even the slightest amount.

Mumm credits his parents as the major influence in his life.

“My biggest influences for me on and off the tennis court would have to be my parents,” shares Mumm. “They are always pushing me to become the best version of myself. Along with supporting me in anything that I do in life. Along with many life lessons.”

Come out and support Mumm, along with the rest of the tennis team, as they take on Wartburg for their last home match of the season on Friday, Apr. 26.