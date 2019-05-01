The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Menu

Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

Back to Article
Back to Article

Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

Allie Hartman

Allie Hartman

Allie Hartman

Allie Hartman, Sports Photographer
May 1, 2019
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Nicole Rohner found a love for golf the moment she tried it. Until then, she’d thought it was boring and a waste of time! She credits her high school golf coach for pushing her to sign up to play her junior year of high school. Going out for golf showed her a love for a sport for the first time, and being with her best friends helped her learn how to play.  

 

Nicole Rohner is a junior from Jefferson, Iowa, where she attended Greene County High School. Rohner has improved her stroke average by 10 strokes and golfed a career low of 92 last season.  

 

When it comes to her biggest influences, Nicole has a few to thank.  

 

“The biggest influence I had was my high school golf coach and my best friends. If it weren’t for them, I would be stuck in the same mindset that I had before my junior year of high school. Another would be my boyfriend. He is a big golfer and has golfed forever. He teaches me new tricks and lends me materials to increase my game,” says Rohner.  

 

Head Coach Janet Berry says that Nicole is a hard worker and an excellent teammate.  

 

“She is kind, encouraging, and a really hard worker. She is extremely coachable and has improved a lot throughout the year,” says Coach Berry.  

 

Expectations for Nicole this season have been for her to gain confidence and scores continuing to drop.  Berry has seen consistent improvement from Rohner every single day.

 

There are so many memories that Rohner has had over the years that made her have such a love for golf. Going out to eat with the team after meets, long car rides, new connections, playing unique courses, and even sneaking out of the hotel are among the countless good memories she has collected throughout her golf experiences.

 

Many life lessons of Rohner’s come from the game of golf.

 

“The biggest [thing] I am going to get out of going out for golf at Buena Vista would be to get out of your shell and try new things. You may not be the best, but that is okay, try your best and compete and against nobody but yourself.”

Tags: , ,

Allie Hartman, Sports Photographer

Hey Guys! My name is Allie, I'm from Storm Lake, IA, and I am the Sports Photographer for The Tack and an occasional writer! I am a Senior Strategic Public...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Aaron Mumm

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    Buena Vista Golf Team Approaches ARC Tournament as They Look Forward to Change

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    A Weekend Series Split versus #8 ranked Coe looks to get the BVU Softball Team Back on Track 

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    Tack to the Future: What if the “Tuck Rule” never existed?

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Joe Rock

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    A Weekend of Ups and Downs for BVU Baseball

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Multimedia

    Moving On From College Athletics: Allyssa Ertz

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    Beebe Breaks State Records

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Multimedia

    The Friday Afternoon Club w/ Frosty & Coach Mo – 4.5.19

  • Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner

    Sports

    New Pair of BV Soccer Coaches Set the Stage for Success 

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Nicole Rohner