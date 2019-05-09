Must-Try Drinks From Grand Central
May 9, 2019
Filed under Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
I don’t know about you, but I’m that person to always get the same drink every time I visit a coffee shop. One of my favorite coffee shops here in SL is Grand Central Coffee Station. My go-to drink there is the sweet dreams latte. However, recently I decided to step out of my comfort zone a little and try new things. I wanted to share some of Grand Central’s best drinks and hopefully encourage you to try something new!
- Avalanche: An espresso drink that can be iced, hot, or blended. It contains white chocolate and a few other sweet flavors that you’ll really enjoy.
- Raspberry Mocha: This one is also an espresso drink that can be iced, hot, or blended! It’s simple: Hershey’s chocolate with some raspberry. You can even get it with white chocolate instead!
- Blue Typhoon: This is a sweet tasting lemonade with one of the flavors being blue raspberry! All you have to do is add kiwi, strawberry, or mango popping pearls and it’s amazing.
- Black or Raspberry Iced Tea with a shot of Raspberry Flavoring: You can add popping pearls to this one too!
- Mangonada: Topped with fresh mangos from Valentina’s, these will really make your mouth water!
- Cookie Doodle: This warm house coffee is delicious by itself, and only gets better with some cream or white chocolate.
- Vanilla Chai Tea: This is my favorite drink! You can get it iced or hot. I always get it sugar free and iced. It’s even better if you add an espresso shot!
- Sweet Dreams Latte: This is another one of my favorites! It’s a combination of caramel and a nutty flavor.
- Starburst Lemonade: This drink reminds me of summer. It’s a mix of a few starburst flavors and it’s pretty delicious!
- Strawberry and Blueberry Smoothie: I just discovered this AMAZING drink this week. If you’re looking for a sweet smoothie, the strawberry and blueberry go so well together. I promise you won’t be disappointed!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.