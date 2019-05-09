Must-Try Drinks From Grand Central 

I don’t know about you, but I’m that person to always get the same drink every time I visit a coffee shop. One of my favorite coffee shops here in SL is Grand Central Coffee Station. My go-to drink there is the sweet dreams latte. However, recently I decided to step out of my comfort zone a little and try new things. I wanted to share some of Grand Central’s best drinks and hopefully encourage you to try something new!

Avalanche : A n espresso drink that can be iced, hot , or blended. It contains white chocolate and a few other sweet flavors that you’ll really enjoy.

Raspberry Mocha : This one is also an espresso drink that can be iced, hot , or blended! It’s simple : Hershey’s chocolate with some raspberry. You can even get it with white chocolate instead!

Blue Typhoon : This is a sweet tasting lemonade with one of the flavors being blue raspberry! All you have to do is add kiwi, strawberry , or mango popping pearls and it’s amazing.

Black or R aspberry I ced T ea with a s hot of R aspberry F lavoring : You can add popping pearls to this one too!

Mangonada : Topped with fresh mangos from Valentina’s, these will really make your mouth water!

Cookie Doodle : This warm house coffee is delicious by itself, and only gets better with some cream or white chocolate.

Vanilla Chai Tea : This is my favorite drink! You can get it iced or hot. I always get it sugar free and iced. It’s even better if you add an espresso shot!

Sweet Dreams Latte : This is another one of my favorites! It’s a combination of caramel and a nutty flavor.

Starburst Lemonade : This drink reminds me of summer. It’s a mix of a few starburst flavors and it’s pretty delicious!