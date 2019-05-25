The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Menu

Sleep Deprivation in Students

Back to Article
Back to Article

Sleep Deprivation in Students

Emily Brewer, Lena Gripp, and Emma Hartz
May 25, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sleep. It’s just as important as eating, drinking, and breathing. This is a problem that not only BVU deals with, but many other universities, as well as the world. How do college students cope with no sleep, and how can they find ways to get more for their minds to function properly? Emily Brewer, Lena Gripp, and Emma Hartz took a deep dive to find out.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Dragoncillo Puppet Show Comes to Storm Lake

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    BVU’s Coaching Carousel: The Challenges of Building a Successful Program

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Guns in the Heartland | A Photo Documentary

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    The Weight of Ignorance: Personal Finance Among College Students

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Buenafication Day 2019: Transforming Our Communities

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Moving On From College Athletics: Allyssa Ertz

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    Fresh Check Day 2019

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    No Artificial Flavors

  • Sleep Deprivation in Students

    Multimedia

    The Friday Afternoon Club w/ Frosty & Coach Mo – 4.5.19

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Sleep Deprivation in Students