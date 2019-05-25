Sleep Deprivation in Students
May 25, 2019
Sleep. It’s just as important as eating, drinking, and breathing. This is a problem that not only BVU deals with, but many other universities, as well as the world. How do college students cope with no sleep, and how can they find ways to get more for their minds to function properly? Emily Brewer, Lena Gripp, and Emma Hartz took a deep dive to find out.
