Dragoncillo Puppet Show Comes to Storm Lake
May 25, 2019
Filed under Multimedia
Dr. Jared White, assistant professor of Spanish at Buena Vista University, brought his puppetry troupe, Dragoncillo, to the Storm Lake elementary school. White founded the troupe a little over two and a half years ago with a few of his colleague, and BVU students had the opportunity to participate in putting on these short Spanish plays for the third-graders.
