BVU Receives 2020 Best Valued School Award

“Buena Vista University is ranked No. 4 in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Value School Among Regional Universities in the Midwest. The ranking among 69 Midwest Universities is 28 spots ahead of the closest Iowa institution in this category,”

BVU being nationally recognized as an affordable school brings great opportunity for future recruitment and retention.

Dr. Lucy Croft, VP of Student Success at BVU, said,

“We have a commitment to affordable college education for our students… It doesn’t make any difference where you fall on the scale of social economic level, we want students to know that you can come to BVU and achieve your dream even if you don’t win the lottery. This is an opportunity for students to seek an advanced degree at an affordable level.”

Fall semester 2019 brought the second largest freshman class BVU has seen in the last 10 years.

With admission and enrollment rates already up, BVU is looking forward to a thriving campus in coming years.

Kristen Fox, Academic Recruitment and Retention Liaison for the school of Liberal Arts at BVU, had this to say on the topic.

“Hopefully, it (the Best Valued Schools ranking) will help students be more interested in BVU. As potential students are looking through lists and looking at what schools are known for, it will attract them, in addition to our awesome programs.”

BVU President Joshua Merchant has also acknowledged this prestigious award as great win for the university.

“We are delighted to achieve this incredible honor, being one of the Best Value Schools Among Regional Universities in the Midwest,” says BVU President Joshua Merchant. “The prestigious U.S. News and World Report ranking shows the value of the work our faculty, staff, students, alumni, benefactors, and friends are doing in advancing programming while making it affordable for our students to earn their degree and get started on their pathway to success.”

As BVU strives to uphold a reputation of affordability and excellence, Lucy Croft explains the role of staff and faculty in supporting students through their college journey and beyond.

“We deliver on our promise to help students be successful from the moment they walk through our doors to the moment they walk through the arch and leave our campus upon graduation.”