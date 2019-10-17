Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Makaylee Tenhoeve 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Since she started to walk, all Makaylee Tenhoeve can remember was being on the course with her great grandma.

“She would take me out to our local country club, and we would spend the day golfing,” says Tenhoeve.

Freshman Tenhoeve is a secondary education major from River Heights, Utah where she attended Ridgeline High School. She is one of two freshmen on the Buena Vista University Women’s Golf team.

Throughout her high school career, she was a 4 Year Varsity Letter Winner, Top 10 Finisher in Region 11 – 2016, 2017, and 2018. She was also a Top 10 Finisher in Utah State Girls Golf Championship while also being a Member and Captain of the Ridgeline High School Girls Utah State Golf Championship team of 2019.

Her first season with the Beavers was definitely one to remember. Her team placed 5th overall at the ARC Golf Championship. Tenhoeve was one of three to place in the top ten, with a tie for 10th with teammate Arnold.

Her favorite memories of golf steam from her younger years and this season.

“My favorite golf memory would probably be going golfing with my great grandma at our favorite course, getting lunch, and then going to play card games and dominos after golf,” says Makaylee. “My favorite memory from this season would be when I eagled at our home course from 150 yards out, I’ve never done that before, so it was pretty cool, also traveling and hanging out with the girls, plus Coach Berry is pretty awesome.”

Head Coach, Janet Berry, says that Makaylee brings a ton of positive energy to the team. She is a confident golfer who is very talented.

“Makaylee had an amazing freshman season, finishing 4th at our home invite and ending the year making All-Conference. I could not be prouder of her. She has a very bright future ahead of her, and we love having her apart of our golf family,” Coach Berry says.

Tenhoeve’s biggest influence is easily her great grandma.

Smiling, she says, “She taught me to love the game and made it part of my life. Golf is a part of me and I can thank her for that!”