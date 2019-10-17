A Risk Worth Taking
Jadyn Forbes, Contributing Media CreatorOctober 17, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Hannah Kramer, Arts & Life Editor | October 21, 2019
Tyler Brunner, Assistant Sports Editor | October 18, 2019
Isabel Haas, Opinion Editor | October 18, 2019
Cody Holtgrewe, Contributing Media Creator | October 17, 2019
Jadyn Forbes, Contributing Media Creator | October 17, 2019
Lena Gripp, Assistant Opinion Editor | October 17, 2019
Communities Rally Behind BVU Student-Athlete Canyon “Moose” Hopkins as he Battles Rare Form of Cancer
Getting the Band Back Together
Carrie Merchant: A Classy Character
Multimedia
Cancelled: Halloween Edition
Bringing the Classroom to the Community: Jared White
Education Through Imagination: Magic Theatre
Making His Mark
The David Walker Experience
A Blake Space
BVU’s Lucky One
College Life With an Emotional Support Animal
Biking Book Beavers
Homecoming Activities Recap!
The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.