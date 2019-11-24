Cancelled: Thanksgiving Edition
Morgan Krull, Zach Hess, and Hunter VaseyNovember 24, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Lena Gripp, Assistant Opinion Editor | November 29, 2019
Hannah Kramer, Arts & Life Editor | November 29, 2019
Allie Hartman, Sports Photographer | November 28, 2019
Blake McMillan, Contributing Writer | November 27, 2019
Morgan Krull, Zach Hess, and Hunter Vasey | November 24, 2019
Anthony Gallagher, Contributing Writer | November 21, 2019
Pierce-White Potty Scandal: Who’s Pissed and Who’s Pissing
Women’s Wrestling: Building Community and Encouraging Growth
Cancelled: Popular Opinions
Multimedia
BVU Hosts Unified Sports Day 2019
Cancelled: Halloween Edition
Bringing the Classroom to the Community: Jared White
A Risk Worth Taking
Education Through Imagination: Magic Theatre
Making His Mark
The David Walker Experience
A Blake Space
BVU’s Lucky One
The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.