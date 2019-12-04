“The Press Fought the Law and the Press Won” New York Times v. United States: An Infographic

Back to Article
Back to Article

“The Press Fought the Law and the Press Won” New York Times v. United States: An Infographic

Zachary Hess, Contributing Writer
December 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Now referred to as the “Pentagon Papers Case,” the Nixon Administration attempted to use prior restraint to prevent the New York Times and Washington Post from publishing volumes documenting the role of the United States in Vietnam. Zach Hess created an infographic outlining the facts of the case.

Zach Hess