“The Press Fought the Law and the Press Won” New York Times v. United States: An Infographic
December 4, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Now referred to as the “Pentagon Papers Case,” the Nixon Administration attempted to use prior restraint to prevent the New York Times and Washington Post from publishing volumes documenting the role of the United States in Vietnam. Zach Hess created an infographic outlining the facts of the case.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.