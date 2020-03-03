Storm Tops Beavers in 3-Point Barrage  

Last Tuesday, February 25, marked the beginning of the American Rivers Conference (ARC) Men’s Basketball Tournament with the Buena Vista Beavers taking on the Simpson College Storm. The Beavers were 18-7 overall and 9-7 in ARC play, after losing just the Saturday before to no other than the Simpson Storm. The final score of that game would be 85-72, giving the Storm a record of 13-11 overall and 7-8 in ARC play. Now, the Beavers would face the Storm in the quarterfinals of the ARC tournament.

With a quick look at the stats going into the quarterfinal matchup, Buena Vista Beavers and the Simpson Storm were neck and neck. Buena Vista went into the matchup shooting a field goal percentage of 45.9%, scoring 87.3 points per game, and getting 40.2 rebounds per game. On the other side of the ball, the Storm was shooting with a slightly better 48.7% field goal percentage but scoring and rebounding less with 84 points per game and 36.8 rebounds per game.

After the quick turnaround for both teams, tip off was at seven that Tuesday night in Siebens Fieldhouse on the campus of Buena Vista University (BVU). Since these teams had just seen each other the first ten minutes of the game would start off highly contested between the two teams with the Beavers holding a 17-16 lead. However, Simpson would start to heat up as they go on a 16-3 run on their way to a 15-point lead at halftime over the Beavers, 46-31.

Poor shooting for BVU would prevent them from catching up to the Storm much in the second half as Simpson was able to drain four from beyond the arc right away and putting themselves up 18. The Beavers would never be able to come back and get within less than 15 from their deficit which was as much as 26 at times. BVU would fall to the Storm by a 16-point deficit, 86-70. BVU ends their season 18-8 and loses three seniors and a junior, who is graduating early, while Simpson moves to 14-11 before falling to Nebraska Wesleyan in the semifinal round.

Senior Timothy Jefferies would lead the Beavers in scoring, as he was the only player to make it into double digits with 27 points. Right behind him was junior Lincoln Rock, playing in his final game for BV, scoring nine points with four assists. Senior Noah Schmitt would lead the team in rebounds with a game high of eight. The Beavers shooting was not at its best as they would shoot 44% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

As for the Simpson Storm, their shooting was striking like lightning on the Beavers. They shot 62% from the field and a killer 61.9% from deep. Senior Conor Riordan lead scoring for the Storm with 20 points and knocked down four of four 3-pointers. Next in scoring was fellow senior Kyle Wagner with 21 points. Even BVU noticed how Simpson was shooting.

“Just have to really tip the cap to Simpson, they were shooting really well the Saturday before, and then Tuesday seems they shot [even] better,” said Beaver senior, Alex Rogers Jr. Both teams were able to bring down 28 rebounds and BVU led Simpson in steals with 12 to the Storm’s eight.

While it wasn’t the result the Beavers wanted, it was a successful season for the men’s basketball team. When it came down to it, Rogers Jr. had a simple explanation: “They wanted it more than we did, and it showed.”

Buena Vista wishes the best of luck to the graduating seniors and junior in their future endeavors and thanks them for their support of men’s basketball and a great season.