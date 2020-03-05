Senioritis Is Real…Here’s How To Deal

It’s that time of the year, when midterms are closing in and the end of the semester is in sight. For most, this is a time when students are cracking-down on their studies and working to maintain or advance their GPA and meet the deadlines of their classes. However, for seniors, this is a time when the famed, “senioritis” kicks in. Although the feeling of senioritis is almost unavoidable, this article highlights ways to cope with the feeling of declining motivation and the increasing anticipation of graduation.

Nix bad habits before they begin

As the semester reaches midterms time, it can be easy to pick up bad and lazy habits. Some of these habits include procrastination, opting-out of studying for exams, and missing classes. The best way to avoid these habits from ruining your senior year and your GPA, are to identify them and nix them before it begins to become a habit that you can’t break.

Set academic-related goals

Whether it’s maintaining your GPA or turning all of your assignments in on time, it’s important to set goals that help keep you academically accountable. Set goals that are challenging, but not impossible!

Remember that grades still matter

Even though it is the last stretch of the semester, and graduation is so close you’ve already begun to brainstorm on where to hang your diploma, your grades still matter. If you’re in the process of applying to graduate school or wanting to be recognized with Honors, studying and working to maintain good grades is still an important part of your senior year.

Make a daily checklist

At the beginning of the day, or week, be sure to create a checklist of all the things you need to get done before the day is over. This way, you have a constant reminder of your responsibilities and commitments, as well as keeping yourself accountable! Plus, how satisfying is it to cross off or check off something on your list?!

Practice self-care

Senior year can bring on a lot of emotions and stress, especially in regard to leaving the school you’ve called home for the past four years and venturing out into the adult world. In times like these, practicing self-care and prioritizing your mental health is vital to having a successful senior year. Some self-care practices include meditation, eating healthy, exercising, taking time to pursue a hobby, spending time with family or friends, a lengthy bedtime routine, etc.

Don’t wish away your senior year

Lastly, it is important to not wish away your final year of college. Although it is understandable to want to pursue a career you’ve been in school for, for the past four years, it is important to recognize that there will never be a time in your life like the one you’re living right now. You will never be living within walking distance of your 20+ friends while also being able to fail in a safe and encouraging environment. Don’t wish away a time you will never be able to get back and appreciate and take advantage of what this last semester has to offer!