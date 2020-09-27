Beaver Bulletin Ep 1

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updated weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed to give you important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of September 20th, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: BVU’s COVID-19 Restrictions and New Problems, BVU’s Increased Enrollment, Iowa High School Football, TikTok Being Taken Off The App Store? The Death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and finally the event of the week The 2020 Emmy’s. Links to articles and websites used for research will be below.