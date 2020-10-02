Beaver Bulletin Episode 2

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of September 27th, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: Buena Vista County providing free lunch to all schools in the county, Northwest Iowa Schools continuing in person classes despite rising case numbers, Iowa’s recent 42% increase in new unemployment claims, California and its horrific wild fire season, the verdict for the officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor, and the event of the week BVU hosting a cross country meet in a pandemic.

