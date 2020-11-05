The Inspiring story of Derrick Rose 

Derrick Rose grew up in Englewood, Chicago’s South side. He witnessed people get shot at and drugs being dealt daily. People have the perception that Chicago is a violent city due to the many cases of brutality and death. However, it’s the complete opposite. People are trying to survive and achieve better everyday lives, but due to a serve lack of resources can’t get over the hump. The narrative is always shifted towards predominately black neighborhoods, rather than white neighborhoods, but that is a discussion for another day. Back to the story, Derrick Rose experienced all of this.

Seeing what was occurring around him, Derrick was driven to succeed. Derrick lived with 10-11 people in a four-bedroom house, but all stars start somewhere. At a young age, it was certain he had a natural gift for basketball as he dominated the competition. Living in poverty and seeing his fellow neighbors in the same predicament, he wanted to do something to improve the situation. A lot was put on his shoulders at a young age and as he got older it increased, but he never let it deter what he was working towards. Basketball was his outlet and his savior.

He went to the University of Memphis for a year and then got declared in the draft. Fast forward, He was declared for the 2008 draft and was chosen as the #1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bulls. Everyone was overjoyed for Derrick because he achieved what he was working for, making it to the NBA and using it to impact others. Basketball is a life saver and game changer.

As the number one overall pick, a lot of pressure and expectations were placed on his back, but despite it all he delivered. He won rookie of the year that year! Three years later, he became the youngest MVP in NBA history at just 20 years old.

Then, injuries started to deteriorate his ability to an extent. He ended up going through four knee surgeries in six years. This resulted in him being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Utah Jazz, then waived right after. Then to the Cavaliers for mid-season then traded again. He was being tossed around like a hacky sack.

People started to say he wasn’t the same player as before and began to call him trash, bust, etc.

Even D-Rose thought his career was over. A lot of soul searching went on during this process as he took time off to focus on his body and mind. One thing about Derrick, he is resilient and has that never give up attitude.

A year later, he received a call from his former coach to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On October 31st, 2018 Derrick Rose scored 50 points, four rebounds, six assists and had the game saving block at the end!

When he suffered those injuries, people were saying Derrick Rose was washed up, etc. Now after he scored 50, people want to say he’s back to MVP form and jump on the bandwagon. If I could speak to those bandwagon fans I would say; stop hating on this man, he underwent four knee surgeries and had to work extremely hard to get back into game form. Give him credit for overcoming adversity and never giving up.

His story is of endurance and inspiration. He is a philanthropist; his Rose Scholars Scholarship program helps many. In this program he gives scholarships to outstanding students from Chicago to advance their education. It is awesome to see him giving back to the community. Coming where he has come from, opportunities are scarce to locate. Which is why he gives back to low-quality schools. He wants to see everyone do better and improve society as well.

Salute to a real one; Derrick Rose/D-Rose.

Important Message: You see, you wouldn’t ask why the rose that grew from the concrete had damaged petals. On the contrary, we would celebrate its tenacity. We would love it’s will to reach the sun. Well, we are the roses. This is the concrete. These are my damaged petals. Don’t ask me why… ask me how.

