Episode 7

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of November 8th, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: Diversity and Inclusion week here at BVU, Pre Ordered Thanksgiving Meals, Iowa’s Rise in Covid Cases, The Release of The PS5, Possible Distribution Methods of a Possible Coronavius Vaccine, and the event of the week the results of the 2020 election.

