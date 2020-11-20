Episode 8

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of November 15th, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: The American Rivers Conference Announcing The Spring Sports Schedule, Marcus Lumber expanding to Storm Lake, 20 care facilities in Iowa with covid outbreaks, CDC recommending no travel during Thanksgiving, Apple pays 113 million for slowing iPhones, and of course the event of the week BVU’s annual Christmas dinner.

