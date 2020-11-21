Personal+Impact+of+the+2020+Presidential+Election

For centuries, “We the People” have held elections as a way of appointing individuals to make decisions for us— each individual carrying contrasting beliefs. As citizens of the United States, it is incumbent on us to choose someone who will take action on issues we care about.

Thinking back to the past, the election process underwent many changes. To think that women couldn’t vote until 1920, and African Americans were not granted voting rights until 1965 (Voting Rights… ).

Given the ability to vote in this election, I had a chance at making a change. After days of anticipation, a winner was finally announced. With an astounding number of 74 million votes— breaking the record for the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate— Joe Biden was set to be the 46th president of the United States, along with Kamala Harris as our 49th Vice President (“A Presidency for All Americans”).

To offer a brief description of our newly elected president, Joe Biden, 77 years old, born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, served six terms in the U.S. Senate. He ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 1988 and 2008 (Glueck). After a whopping thirty-six years in the Senate, Joe Biden became the 47th vice president of the United States.

It is important to consider how the outcome of this election will impact my future and yours.

Out of the many plans listed on his website, I want to start on the topic of COVID-19. I am very fortunate to have avoided the virus, along with my family members. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for everyone. With more than 245,000 deaths due to virus in the United States, I fear losing a loved one every day (“CDC COVID Data Tracker”). Through Biden’s plan to defeat COVID-19, I believe there is hope in stopping the spread of the virus and getting our country back on track.

With the help of health care workers and economics experts (Glueck), his plan suggests improving testing capacity and accessibility by ensuring all Americans have access to “regular, reliable, and free testing,”. In addition, he aims to expand access to personal protective equipment and plans for an “effective, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines,” (“Build America Back Better”). For more information on his COVID-19 plan, visit joebiden.com.

Moving onto the topic of healthcare, Biden’s plan seeks to protect and build on the Affordable Care Act by giving every American access to affordable health insurance. This plan has specifically helped communities of color by “expanding health coverage to millions, reducing costs, and improving the quality of healthcare” (“Build America Back Better”). As a person of color, this is very important to me.

I believe electing Joe Biden as president is an achievement for the United States. Kamala Harris, our prospective vice president, will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, first Indian American woman, and the first daughter of immigrants to ever get elected to national office in this country (“A Presidency for All Americans”). What a great step for America.

So, what does this mean for our country? There are some definite changes to be made. We must remind ourselves that everything that is displayed on Biden’s website is just claims and plans. We have yet to see if he will follow through on his promises. As Americans, we must come together to hold the new administration accountable for their actions and continue to fight for what we believe in.

