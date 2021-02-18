The+Burden+of+Student+Loan+Debt

forgiveness. One of the main concerns against student loan forgiveness is that the $10,000 given to students will ultimately harm our economy by increasing our national debt, as well as, hurting our job market.

BVU sophomore Makaylee Tenhoeve, a secondary education major, sees this side of the argument. “A lot of Americans have had to pay off school debt. Why change now? It is only going to increase our national debt anyways,” Tenhoeve said.

Tenhoeve shares similar beliefs to many others on this issue. One of these people sharing similar beliefs is one of Iowa’s newest legislators, Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-01). Hinson has been open about opposing the proposed $10,000 of student loan forgiveness.

On February 4, Hinson put out a tweet with an attached video. The tweet read, “Iowans have worked hard & sacrificed to pay off their student loans. I will stand strong against the Biden Administration’s efforts to ‘cancel’ $10k of student loan debt.” Ending with a hashtag IA01.

On Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s webpage, it says “With our debt at a record high, it is imperative Washington rein in spending and take steps to balance the federal budget. The debt incurred today is an added tax burden on Americans tomorrow.” Efforts to reach Hinson by phone for an interview were unsuccessful.

What Hinson is arguing is that, if President Biden goes through with his student loan relief plan that we will be setting our future Americans up for failure because of the now insurmountable amount of debt that would occur because of this relief plan.

Current BVU students’ ideals conflict with that idea.

BVU sophomore Javier Sarmiento said, “What’s more important? Feeding people in need or worrying about the deficit that we can worry about later?”

Sarmiento shares the same beliefs that many others do. By ultimately giving people $10,000 in student loan forgiveness, some argue it will ensure that people can pay their loans as well as give the less fortunate a better chance at becoming successful.

BVU junior Daniel Meissner knows just how beneficial this money could be for him and his future.

“I could put my saved money towards a house, groceries, or other essential needs for myself,” Meissner said.

Meissner would be putting all of that money that he would be using to pay his student loans right back into the economy by using it for after college living and other expenses.

Riley Flint, a BVU sophomore business education major, echoes Meissner’s thoughts. “Maybe someday I want to go to graduate school. I am much less likely to take on that responsibility if I have yet to even pay off my student loans from undergraduate school,” Flint stated.

By putting this money back into the economy Flint is not only being saved from extended years of paying on student loans, but he is also helping the economy in the process.

According to Education Data, it takes borrowers an average of roughly twenty years to pay off their student loans. Since COVID-19 has run rampant not only have people lost their lives but people have also lost their jobs, health care, insurance, as well as many other things. However, what people didn’t lose were their student loans.