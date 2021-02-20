The Tack Tries It!
February 20, 2021
Tack Tries It is back! The Tack’s Opinion Editor, Blake, and co-host of Cancelled, Hunter, try Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Oreos and share their opinions on this colorful new snack!
Check out the video here
I’m Blake McMillan, editor for the Opinion column of The Tack! I’m a double major in graphic design and digital media from Philadelphia, Mississippi....
Hi! I’m Morgan and I’m the multimedia editor of the Tack. I’m a junior, majoring in Digital Media and minoring in Spanish. I’m also part of BVTV,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.