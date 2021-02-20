The Tack Tries It!

Blake McMillan and Hunter Vasey
February 20, 2021

Tack Tries It is back! The Tack’s Opinion Editor, Blake, and co-host of Cancelled, Hunter, try Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Oreos and share their opinions on this colorful new snack!

Check out the video here