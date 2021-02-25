Visiting Graphic Designers Teach Online Art Classes
February 25, 2021
Two new temporary faculty members were welcomed to Buena Vista University’s art program at the beginning of the Spring semester. Adjunct instructor Taylor Carlson has filled the teaching position that opened following the departure of former digital art professor Colin Byrd, while her husband Peter Carlson is the new artist in residence.
To learn and read more, check out the full story here.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.