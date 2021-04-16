Baseball Slides into Eight Game Slump 

Following losses from Luther College, the Buena Vista baseball team has fallen into an eight-game losing streak in the American Rivers Conference. The Beavers are now 8-13 overall in the 2021 season.

The Buena Vista baseball team faced off against the Luther College Norse last weekend in two sets of double headers. Although close games, the Beavers would end up losing all four games over the weekend. In no game did Buena Vista lose by more than three runs and no games went into any extra innings.

In game one, Luther was able to just beat out BVU 2-1. Game two got much more interesting as BVU would get out to an early 7-1 lead. However, the Luther Norse were not going down without a fight. After earning two outs, the Norse would pull it within three runs before scoring five more runs. This would give them their first lead of the game, 9-7. The Beavers would not be able to strike back as Luther would score once more in the ninth for a 10-7 final.

Moving to the Sunday games, it was a similar story as the previous day. In the first game, BVU lead 6-4 going into the top of the fourth inning before Luther would bat in four more runs and then one more in the seventh to earn them the 9-6 win, as the Beavers could not muster up another run. Game two was off to a strong start as the teams were tied at one run until Luther put up two more in the top of the fifth. BV would score another in the seventh to bring them within a single digit score. Unfortunately, the Norse score three in the eighth and hold the Beavers to a single run in the ninth for a 6-3 win.

These four games were just a peek at what has been plaguing the team a lot of this season. There have been games in which the Beavers have been holding in close competition with the other team before the opponent has been able to pull ahead and keep the pressure on to win the games. Just the weekend before the team would be swept in four games by the Coe College Kohawks in Storm Lake. The closest score of these games would be a 4-5 loss in the first game in the series and the worst of these would come in the form of a 13-1 loss in seven innings for the final of the four games. These losses were the start of the losing streak the Beavers have been on in the last two weeks. With only eight wins on the season, alongside 13 losses, the team looks much different than the last full season the Beavers played in 2019 where they went on to win the American Rivers Conference championship with a final record of 26-19.

Buena Vista takes on Wartburg College this Saturday, April 17, in the first of their final five series of their 2021 season.