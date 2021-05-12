The Future of Music at BVU: Choir

After returning from a semester at home, the Buena Vista University choir students were met with a year unlike any other. Despite being faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, a new director, and uncertainty about the future of the program, they were excited to get back to making music. Alongside them was Rebecca Lickiss, the interim choir director and alumna of BVU.

The group went through several shifts during the school year. The first major change was moving from Edson Hall to Schaller Chapel, where they were given space to socially distance. Next, after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus, the singers moved online and lessons were held via Zoom for a few weeks. Finally, they were told that they would not get the opportunity to sing together in the spring due to Lickiss’ position being temporary.

While BVU’s new choir director has not been determined, the music students have had the opportunity to meet the candidates and experience their directing styles. Their thoughts about each director were then given to the administration, who hope to make a decision before the end of the year.

View the entire multimedia piece here.