Alpine Adventure: The Rocky Mountains

Earlier this fall I had the opportunity to travel West to Colorado. The imprompt venture led me from the glistening shores of Storm Lake Iowa, across the vast plains of Nebraska, and finally dropped me off at the front door of the Rocky Mountains. From exploring Garden of the Gods and traversing up to Pikes Peak, I was able to not only view the new landscape with my eyes, but also through the sturdy lens of my camera. Before last year I had never cared much for photography frankly. Yet, one class put a camera in my hands and now I appreciate and enjoy photography immensely. Shooting scenery in Iowa is a beautiful thing to do, and it very well prepped me for viewing other landscapes through my camera.