Gallery: Diversity & Inclusion Week 2021
November 17, 2021
Every year, Buena Vista University celebrates the diversity found on and off campus by hosting Diversity and Inclusion Week. This week consists of community engagement opportunities, lunch and learns, speakers, activities, and workshops. The purpose of this week is to give others the opportunity to develop cultural awareness and understanding. This week could not have been possible without the lovely people in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Take a look at some of the events that took place this week.