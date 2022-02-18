Where it All Started – A Gallery by Joshua Tigges

It only seemed fitting that I compile a gallery of my favorite sunset photos after reflecting on where my photography journey began. It all started one evening in seventh grade. As I looked out the living room window, I was struck with my neighbor’s horses galloping around their pasture with an incredible orange, yellow, and pink sky… like it was painted on a canvas. For the first time I thought to myself, “that looks incredible, I need to take a picture.” So, I went outside, pulled out my trusty iPhone 5s, and took some pretty atrocious pictures. I didn’t know that at the time, but what I did know was I captured a moment in time to be cherished forever. In the weeks following I would go to the window nightly to check the sunset, and if it looked promising, I would make the journey up the hill to the highest point in town, the Maple River Cemetery. Looking back, that does seem a little creepy, but it didn’t feel like it at the time. As I got better at shooting the sunset I began to expand and take pictures of all sorts of things. And here we are, having a photography business and reflecting on my journey. I still take time in the evening to look up at the sunset, and although I don’t get the chance to capture them as often as I would like to, I still find myself taking a moment to soak in the beauty. Enjoy some of my favorite sunsets I have captured throughout my years as a photographer. It’s funny how one evening can change your outlook on life.

