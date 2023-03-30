The Next Step – Successful Recruiting Looks to Heighten BVU’s Volleyball Program

As the spring season begins, an impressive recruitment cycle concludes for BVU Head Volleyball Coach Will Baumann, securing 14 commitments with an additional three likely. Having a goal of 15 recruits, Baumann aims to heighten practice competitiveness with an anticipated roster of 24 players next fall utilizing two full courts. Not only does this recruiting success contribute to raising the bar, but Baumann said, “I want my practices to be far more intense than the games so that when we do experience intensity in a game, it’s just another day.”

According to NCAA Research, in 2020 there were 452,808 women’s volleyball competitors in high school, 1.6% (or 7,245) of which continue their athletic career in a Division III program. Given the recruitment competitiveness, Conner Ellinghuysen, director of admissions at Buena Vista University, has continuously worked to formulate strategies to strengthen recruitment numbers. Through bi-weekly meetings with coaches, he has discovered “the most effective [strategy] is actually getting out into the communities. Talking with coaches, going to visit high schools, really building up a network of people who know you.” These visibility factors help to communicate coaching style and program culture to naturally allow students to envision themselves as a part of a team.

Baumann exclaimed this brings great fulfillment since his vision has come to fruition. Leading various high school programs to state championships, he has developed name recognition within the state that provides a strong network he can rely on. He said, “[those connections] have been paramount so far.”

Yet, with the BV volleyball team historically having little impact on the local Storm Lake community, discussions have opened to host camps. Aims to have current athletes work with high school players helps to establish initial connections, but ideas for a coach’s clinic give greater insight. Welcoming coaches from around the area to experience the intentionality behind building a practice plan and showcasing how that is executed within the program provides an understanding of BVU’s program structure, leading to player recommendations. Baumann said, “I think it’s a good way to impact volleyball as a culture in the nearby vicinity, and I think we need to do that.”

While camps develop connections, more importantly, they bring recruits to campus. Ellinghuysen said, “80% of them will do a campus visit before they actually make their decision.” In order to ensure a quality visit, many current student athletes go out of their way to welcome these recruits.

Hailey Darrah, a first-year defensive specialist on the volleyball team, pointed out how this begins before recruits arrive. “We reach out to try to help them feel included before they get on campus,” she said. Even during the off-season, the collective team atmosphere motivates players to strengthen the program, especially through supporting recruits. Darrah said, “We’re trying to build something bigger than ourselves. We want our team to be successful and that comes from everybody, not just the people that are on the court.” As Baumann said, “Recruiting gives us the opportunity to go and find the exact pieces that are going to match exactly what we’re building.”

Recruitment strengthens programs, but also students’ futures. Ellinghuysen said, “Recruiting is all about helping students find the best fit college.” Given the successful recruiting season optimism, high hopes, and excitement accompanies anticipation for the fall. “We are in such a better spot than we were a year ago, and I’m really pleased with what we have coming in,” said Baumann. With goals already established for next season, the team eagerly awaits the arrival of 14 recruits who are committed to building a program bigger than themselves.