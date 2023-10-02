Interim Director of Athletics Looking to Unify Teams Across Campus

Hello, I'm Joshua Tigges, a Junior Digital Media major with a minor in Psychology from Carroll, IA. My love for photography started at a young age and has blossomed ever since. Now, I can't help but gaze at the awe of the natural world and capture its beauty in a single frame, frozen as a moment in time. While primarily contributing photographs of the adventures I embark on, my passions for Agriculture and Racing media aspire potential stories that reveal human interest events around campus and the Storm Lake community. Whether a camera in hand or formulating a life's story one key at a time, storytelling drives my soul!