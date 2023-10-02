The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Interim Director of Athletics Looking to Unify Teams Across Campus

Joshua Tigges and Emma ChaseOctober 2, 2023

Amy Maier has stepped into the role of Interim Director of Athletics for the 2023-24 academic year and has brought a new vision emphasizing inter-athletic support across campus.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in BVTV
BVU Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Introducing BVU's Wellness Center
Judy Winnick Performs "Irena Sendler: Angel of the Warsaw Ghetto" on Campus
About the Contributor
Joshua Tigges, Staff
Hello, I'm Joshua Tigges, a Junior Digital Media major with a minor in Psychology from Carroll, IA. My love for photography started at a young age and has blossomed ever since. Now, I can't help but gaze at the awe of the natural world and capture its beauty in a single frame, frozen as a moment in time. While primarily contributing photographs of the adventures I embark on, my passions for Agriculture and Racing media aspire potential stories that reveal human interest events around campus and the Storm Lake community. Whether a camera in hand or formulating a life's story one key at a time, storytelling drives my soul!
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Tack Online Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *