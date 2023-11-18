“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Movie: Better Than We Thought?

When “Five Nights at Freddy’s” was released in 2014, the gaming world was transformed. The point-and-click survival horror game places players in the role of a security guard at a child-friendly pizza place tasked with surviving five nights against killer animatronics.

Since its release, the game has amassed a massive fanbase. Numerous sequels have followed the first game, all with the same goal of surviving five nights. Each sequel has been met with success.

Now, a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” film has been released, selling out theaters worldwide on opening night. Fans were also able to stream the movie on Peacock. The movie had a successful first week, grossing $152 at the million box office.

Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt. Mike lives with his little sister, Abby, who loves to draw and use her imagination. Mike is at risk of losing custody of Abby after being fired from his security job at a mall. Thus, forcing him to take a security job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Interestingly, Scott Cawthon, the creator of the franchise, was a big part of putting this film on the big screen. He was responsible for creating the story and for producing the film.

Some critics and fans have had conflicting responses to the film. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have said that the pacing is bad, the plot is confusing, or that this film would appear uninteresting to those who haven’t played the game.

In contrast, audience members that saw the film have shown their excitement on Rotten Tomatoes. Some members understand critics’ opinions on the film, acknowledging that “the kiddos are the main fanbase.” Some believe the movie wasn’t scary at all.

The movie did a great job with location scouting. Freddy’s Pizzeria looks abandoned and terrifying, giving off an “enter at your own risk” vibe. The animatronics are an exact match of how they look in the first game. Freddy, Bonnie and Chica are portrayed by real people in suits, while Foxy is an actual animatronic.

The casting for the movie is interesting but fun, nonetheless. Audiences may remember Josh Hutcherson from the Hunger Games movies and Matthew Lillard who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films of the early 2000s.

The way the story is told is interesting. It is difficult to understand some of the choices they make with telling the story. There are a lot of pieces that are confusing. Some parts make you wonder, “How is that possible? How does this make sense?”

After watching it a couple of times, the pieces start to come together. Each scene sets up the next. Foreshadowing elements introduced early in the film are cleverly resolved in the end, making the viewer think. This is clever storytelling.

The end gives a rather pleasant surprise for fans of the game. It garnered an exceptional reaction from audiences in the theaters, giving them a little stroll down memory lane.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” has potential for a sequel and many more films. Staying true to the game is important, but it is also their responsibility to create a story worth telling. Cawthon said that if the first film were to be successful, there would be a sequel. I think fans can look forward to a sequel in the near future.