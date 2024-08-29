The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Cobblestone – summer update

Lauren McCoy and Carter Soyer
August 29, 2024

The doors are almost open in the Cobblestone Ballroom as renovations have been underway all summer. The space preserves it’s old classic look with a new modern spin.

Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  