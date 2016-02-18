Quit bitching about Sodexo
February 18, 2016
Filed under Opinion
Kendall Hazel | Staff Writer
Hooked in? Yeah, it is not often you see the word “bitching” in a newspaper article title. But seriously, I mean it. Here is why:
I recently visited with Ken Allen, the General Manager of Sodexo Food Services for Buena Vista University, and it was utterly eye-opening. I have seen Ken hundreds of times since my freshmen year. I’ve nodded politely. I’ve answered the occasional, “Get enough to eat?” He always seemed like a nice guy. Turns out, I was right.
If you don’t know who Ken is, then go to the servery and look around for the super tall, smiling dude that is busting his ass. I knew how quality of a person Ken was going to be when he took 20 minutes out of his day at 12:15 PM… during lunch… on chicken bacon ranch day. He didn’t hesitate to meet with me just to help me cover a story about wing nights. Once we got talking, it was evident that he really cares about his job.
You think Sodexo sucks? Shut up.
Ken told me that they serve at least 1800 meals a day. What did you do today? Or last week for that matter? I bet you didn’t feed an entire college campus.
“But, Kendall, it’s just BV. We are like the smallest school in the IIAC.”
I don’t care. You know why? Here is why. You like Steak Night? You like Wing Night? You wake up hungover on a Sunday and thank God that it’s marquee brunch? Yeah, me too. I also like the fact that I don’t have to pay extra just to get those. Guess what other schools get? Not that. Feel free to thank Ken whenever. The dude provides.
You think the food quality sucks, huh? That is fine. Then sit your ass down and take the survey’s sponsored by Sodexo. From what I learned from Ken, he listens. If that isn’t enough for you, tell him. He wants to know. When he asks how your food is, answer honestly. It’s that easy. He and Nate Blum get a menu from corporate, and based on the surveys people take, they take the liberty of changing the menu to fit everyone’s desires. I don’t remember hummus being on this campus during my freshmen or sophomore year. Now, thanks to someone who probably asked for it, we have a hummus bar. It’s crazy how things work when you are honest and ask for something. You want it? Ken and his squad will likely make it happen.
All Ken cares about is that people eat good, nutritious food. He wants people leaving the servery with a full stomach. Shame on Ken for truly, deeply caring about the students of BV. You wanna whine again? He is all of your moms… 1800 times a day. Jen Hazel is a damn champion of a mother, but even she couldn’t handle that (shout out Jenny Haze).
You like ice cream? Looks like it. We have a pretty sweet ice cream machine now that churns out some pretty solid ice cream. Ken put up with the old machine for too long. He told his higher ups that enough was enough. We got a new one. Yeah, enjoy your twist cone, bro.
Ken clearly isn’t the only person that works in the servery. I love the late night grill. I especially love the late night grill when its 10:45 PM, and I am starving after a night of studying in the library (a library is where smart people go to do college). I like cheese balls. I like popcorn chicken. My roommate Tanner likes chicken grillers. Guess who is gonna make those for us? That’s right—Sodexo employees.
BVU recently had a snow day. In the three winters that I have experienced at BV, campus has never been closed due to weather. By some divine miracle, super natural forces took over and BV was closed down for the day on February 2. To this day, that might have been the greatest email I have ever received. What was actually the coolest part about the email was that the servery was going to be open for all three meals. BVU didn’t want students driving for their own food and risking an accident (how sweet). So instead, Sodexo employees bundled up and made it to work despite the Hoth-like conditions (if you know what I mean by “Hoth” then we can likely be friends). BV students needed to be fed. They made it happen. Where is the appreciation for that? Instead of being grateful, you’d rather whine about the ranch dispenser being empty.
Look around the servery at dinner hours. You’ll see some faces that you normally see in class, but here, they are sporting some Sodexo blue and black and providing you with food. Sodexo hires students to help in the kitchen and refill all of the entrées and sides (chill out, they know your precious eggs are out—more are coming). Now BV students can make some money while helping you stuff your ungrateful mouth. That’s pretty neat.
I’ll be candid. Sometimes I get a little sick of eating in the servery every meal. I like going out to eat. La Jaus is good, obviously. McDonalds is a great go-to. For me, Arby’s is God’s restaurant and the employees are his angels. I could eat there every day. I’m sure you’re all like me and have your favorite places to eat. Going out costs money. Money is a little hard to come by. But hey, when mommy and daddy stop sending you money because you spent it all on cheap vodka and shots at M-town, Sodexo has your back.
If this isn’t changing your mind enough, then this fact will. If you travel around Storm Lake, then you will quickly notice there are some low income families all over town. These people need food just like you and me. Where do they go? They go to “The Bridge.” If you don’t know what the Bridge is, it is a Christian organization that focuses on changing people’s lives through Christ. One thing they do: give food to those in need. Food comes from all over the area from local restaurants, donations, etc. Guess where else? You got it. According to Center for Academic Excellence Director Donna Musel, Ken Allen is a long-time food donor. The man not only feeds you, but he does his best to feed those who are far less fortunate than you. That’s pretty damn amazing.
Be upset. It’s cool. Think I’m an idiot. That’s cool too. My complaint department is closed. Lucky for you, Ken’s is always open.
Photo by Stephanie Steiner
1. Nice Hoth reference. 2. Thank you for your frankness. People, especially in our age it seems, love to complain. Even with the guaranteed, nutritious meals provided everyday by the Serve. Go Ken!
Great article!!! I am from Storm Lake but have since moved to Sergeant Bluff. I have had your mom as my teacher twice, I will be sure to let her know how much I enjoyed this article when I see her in the hallway at school.
Thank you so much for this article. I used to go to bv and transfered after 2.5 wonderful years there. Now that I’m on a large campus I can say I have not felt the love that I felt at bv. Ken was always amazing for everything he did. Even when his health took a turn for the worse he still did his best. He is amazing. Also Elaine Blum, the one who scans in your ID, get to know her. I ate breakfast/lunch with her everyday. She loves the conversations.
This is a disgustingly juvenile opinion piece. This is littered with straw men arguments that have nothing to do with people’s real issues with Sodexho, or why those may or may not be relevant.
Ken is a nice person? I have never heard anyone ‘bitching’ about Ken ruining their meal experience. I have actually heard the exact opposite from everyone that eats there. No one thinks that the people that work at Sodexho are the problem or that changing them would lead to a solution.
People like ice cream? Uhh, that machine is sunk cost for Sodexho at this point. Maintaining it is NOT a vastly expensive venture, quite the opposite actually. For it’s use it is probably one of the most cost efficient pieces of machinery in all of the serve.
You are absolutely right that it was very convenient and safer for students to stay inside during the storm and have Sodexho serve meals. Was anyone complaining that the serve was closing on stormy days that this suddenly matters to this?
Sodexho does hire students. But again, was anyone complaining about students not having jobs because of Sodexho?!
You make is sound like Sodexho has to go out of their way to supply food for people who do not eat out once in awhile. The students pay for their service. That is not an argument to stop having problems with Sodexho, just because they can accomplish their basic function.
You final paragraph is by far the most naive. Ken is a nice guy, we get it. Others in the world, or even close by don’t have food, we get it. But, every student on campus that pays for meals DOES have the option for food. It is not a special treatment that we get for being good boys and girls. It is a service that we pay for every semester. Because we pay for it, we have a right to have expectations.
I am really disappointed to see the Tack releasing such unedited garbage. Did no editor look at this and help point out that literally everything here is a straw man argument that has nothing to do with the actual problems with Sodexho? Does the author think that by trying to divert eveyone’s attention away from the actual issues and toward nice people, or those who are hungry in other parts of the world that we suddenly won’t notice the problems in front of our faces?
Kendall Hazel Reply:
March 1st, 2016 at 4:52 pm
Hello, Anonymous_2014,
As the author of this piece, I’d like to say thank you for your thoughtful criticism. Being my first ever opinion article, I am very open to anything that will help me improve in my future endeavors. Based on your response, I’m led to believe that you are a former/current student or faculty/staff member. I respect your decision to use an anonymous username. You countered my opinion with your own opinion. That is the beauty of free will. I will proudly place my name on this opinion piece. Once again, I thank you for your thoughtful analysis of my writing and journalistic capabilities. I’m a proud member of the Tack ONLINE, and I work under two very capable editors.
Thank you,
Kendall J. Hazel
Biology Major
Center for Academic Excellence Tutor
BVU Baseball Captain
Student Athlete Advisory Committee Member
Pre-Health Club Member
Tack ONLINE News Co-Editor
It may be a good company where you are but here in Fl Palm Beach medical center is awful. This company can’t keep workers seems you meet a worker that is polite and smile.Then they are gone to many changes in this place.
I am a bvu alumn and a past tack writer\co news editor. I’ve interviewed my share fair of sedexho staff and Ken wasn’t in charge then. It was only 5-6 years ago that I graduated and everything seems to have changed for the better! I am excited to hear Ken has done such amazing job with sedexho. You want to complain? The old manager didn’t do nearly half that of what Ken does according to this article. You bet I miss bvu! Enjoy your time there while it lasts.
The lower level are great. It’s the high ups that get their benefits for making more money for the company. As a manager, I’ll work my ass off so the high ups get their money they think they deserve. They are pigs. Period. They require my email address so they can retaliate. Ok
I work for Sodexo, food contractor for UW-Eau Claire.
We run an operation in which I take pride. I oversee a team that serves thousands daily with excellence.
My employer recently told me that I would receive a bump in pay and was pleased to be able to tell me so for the 80- to 90-hour weeks I put in during this past autumn because the company was complying with a federal rule set to take effect Dec. 1.
I was both shocked and overjoyed. I bought extra holiday gifts, planned a vacation, took the most expensive benefit package through my employer, and so on. A week later, a temporary injunction was placed on the federal rule, and a week after that Sodexo retracted raises for whom I can only imagine would be thousands in the exact same position as I am in.
My company touts “trust as one of the cornerstones” of its operations. The response I received from HR takes my livelihood and the decisions I make thereon, as well as those of many more nationwide, and pins them on the whim of a judge in Texas.
I had been proud to help my team win a 10-year contract with the university, with total declining to counter-bid from competitors in the face of the job we do, but now I feel betrayed at a fundamental level, with no offer to make amends.
I and my colleagues shoulder a great deal of character to work every day. Our employer should do so as well.
