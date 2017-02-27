Politics on Campus

Filed under Opinion

Taylor Loy | Contributing Writer

From being on campus for a few years now, it’s noticeable that there is not a huge amount of outward political involvement with the student body here at BVU. While the news has reported stories about students at college campuses holding their own political rallies and marches, BV stays pretty quiet when it comes to political involvement of this sort. However, even though there are not rallies and marches held on campus, I don’t think that means the student body is not interested and involved with politics individually. There are multiple organizations on campus such as College Democrats and College Republicans, which allow students to be involved in politics.

Not only this, but it seems that the students on campus show their political participation and interest in various ways. Many students participated in the caucus and registered to vote. When political candidates came to campus to speak, the attendance to these events was fairly high as well. On the day of the Inauguration many students were watching this event take place, even while in class. Social media also seems to be an outlet for students’ political participation; many times while on Facebook I can’t help but notice the political links that students have shared. While all of these examples are small bits of participation, it does demonstrate that the students here at BV are politically involved, even though the involvement isn’t as outspoken as hosting a political rally.

Graphic by Haylie Book