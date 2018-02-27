Men’s Basketball takes on Central Dutch in first round of Conference tournament

In what was expected to be the game completing Buena Vista Men’s Basketball season sweep

over the Central Dutch in the first round of the Conference tournament ended in disappointment

for the Beavers.

Hosting the 10-15 Dutch this past Tuesday night, the 17-8 Buena Vista Men’s Basketball squad

was riding high after capping off a successful season which had them place 3rd in the IIAC

come Conference tournament time.

However, BVU was in for a big surprise by the end of the night.

A back and forth offensive shootout headlined the last game the four Beaver seniors will ever

play for the university, as a combined 27 three-point shots made Siebens Fieldhouse electric.

The breaking pregame news was that starting point guard, Connor Winkelman would not be

playing on the night. The junior had contracted an illness the day before, and sophomore spark

plug Billy Sparks will be filling in his spot for the matchup.

The game began much slower than the final score let on, as neither side could find their stroke.

BVU’s countless screens set by post players Canyon Hopkins and Matthew Goodman created

opportunities to score, but the Beavers failed to capitalize.

Meanwhile, Central’s dominant rebounding found them with possession to spare, and they

made the most of it. Each rebound found its way to a Dutch guard, who quickly moved the

offense down the court to counter the hosts with fastbreak buckets.

The Beavers offense remained stagnant for most of the first half, until Thomas Wisecup kicked

the game into high gear, sinking five three-point attempts in seven tries. David Jeffries led the

charge on the defensive side claiming two huge blocks plus a pair of steals heading into

halftime. Central remained on top 38-31 at half.

After halftime however, was when the game gained its momentum. Buena Vista finally found its

way through a tough Dutch defense feeding Hopkins inside, as the team’s signature three-point

play style excelled with shooters Adam Juhl along with Wisecup sinking threes.

BVU finally gained their largest lead of the night at 62-59 with 7:41 left in the second half when

Central found their second wind. Firing off seven straight unanswered points and regaining the

lead, the Dutch surged back.

The top three scorers for the Dutch, Malik Wildermuth, Jamel McKnight, and Kyle Smith all took

control of the game and left the Beavers in the dust.