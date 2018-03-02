Collins receives three-year scholarship through ROTC program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On January 31, 2018, freshman biomedical major Brayden Collins received the Advanced Designee Scholarship, a three-year, full-tuition scholarship through the ROTC program at Buena Vista University.



Originally from Thor, Iowa, Collins currently serves as a U.S. Army Reserve. He plans to become an active duty medical officer once he completes school. The scholarship is just one more step towards his goal.

“I was really happy because it’s been something I’ve been working [towards] for over a year,” Collins says. “I’m doing this so I can get this scholarship, so I can get this contract. Really my main goal is I’m doing everything I can to get this.”

Collins was one of the selected recipients of the scholarship among applicants from over 42 schools within the USACC 3rd Brigade, says Captain Manor, Assistant Professor of Military Science.

The selection is based on the applications submitted by ROTC leaders. Collins’ application was mainly based off his potential, says Manor. Manor and his colleagues looked at Collins’ high school GPA, his leadership background, and his effort in the ROTC program, among many other factors. Once they compiled it all together into one application, they submitted it to the Iowa State Cyclone Battalion and from there, to Brigade in Chicago.

“He has a great attitude, says Manor. “He’s a hard-charger. We don’t know much about any incoming student, but what we saw in Brayden, there was no issue that we could develop him into a leader, to lead others when he graduates here.”



The main goal of ROTC is to develop good leaders, according to Collins. And his experience here shows him nothing less.

“[We are] constantly competing with each other,” says Collins. “Constantly trying to make each other a better leader.”

Collins says he will continue his journey through the ROTC program with his scholarship paving his way through a higher education.

The scholarship will cover three years of tuition, educational expenses, and a monthly stipend. BVU also awarded Collins money for room and board. Both awards amount to a total of $141,972, Manor announced at the presentation of the scholarship.



If Collins accepts, he must discharge from the U.S. Army Reserves. Between his junior and senior years of college, he will then decide whether he wants to go into the Guard, the Reserves, or Active Duty. Each option has an eight-year commitment that is served in differently.

Collins says his next goal he is working towards is an Education Delay. This will allow him to go to medical school before he serves his obligated term in either the Guard, the Reserves, or Active Duty right out of college.