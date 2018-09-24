Are You Ready for Homecoming 2018?

The weather outside is becoming cooler. The leaves are starting to change colors. The school year has begun. This only means one thing, homecoming is right around the corner!

This year, homecoming weekend is October 5 through October 7th. As always, it is jam-packed with lots of different activities! There will be athletic sporting events, alumni events, Student Activities Board (SAB) events, and, of course, the homecoming football game against Loras. One new activity that is going on before the homecoming game is the Beaver Boardwalk. This will be happening before the game and select tents will be open during half time as well. Beaver Boardwalk is going to have many different activities and things go on so make sure you go check it out!

Hayley Haines is the Vice President of Homecoming for SAB this year. She has planned all the activities, events, and giveaways the week leading up to homecoming. Her overall goal is to make sure that students are having a good time leading up to homecoming.

“During homecoming week, starting Monday October 1st, there is going to be bingo at 5pm in the serve, and there is also going to be Midnight Movies. On Tuesday October 2nd, there is going to be a new gameshow. Wednesday October 3rd, we will be having Triviathon with the help of BVTV. Thursday October 4th, we will be having Coronation. Lastly, Friday October 5th, we will be having multiple inflatables on campus during the afternoon then at night we will be having the Johnny Holmes Band.”

Coronation is usually on Friday night to get everyone pumped up and excited to start the weekend. But due to men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball all having away games Friday, coronation has been moved to Thursday so that all participants on homecoming court can be there and be a part of the Lip-sync battle. It would be unfortunate to have players on any of those teams to be on homecoming court and not be able to participate in coronation.

The new event coming to homecoming week is the gameshow. This gameshow will hopefully be held in Anderson Auditorium, but if that is not able to happen it will be held in Schaller Chapel.

“The new game show is a mix between Jeopardy and Minute to Win it. So, basically anyone can go up on stage and can compete for CASH!”

SAB will be doing their usual punch cards, but there won’t be as many punches because coronation is on Thursday. The theme this year is Back to the Future, all three phases, past, present, and future. SAB will be selling t-shirts all week for $5, so make sure you get your homecoming t-shirt!