Hello! I'm Dylan Foote, the Graphics Editor for The Tack. I'm in my fourth year here at Buena Vista University working on double-majoring in Graphic Design and Studio Art with a minor in Animation. Being from Council Bluffs, IA, I am more at home in metropolitan areas, especially when it comes to inspiration for media. I have a deep interest in multimedia projects, reflecting my versatility among visual and audible mediums.