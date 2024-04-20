Kylee Boettcher: Coach of the future​

Confident. Passionate. Successful. Big-time dreamer. These things all describe Buena Vista’s newest women’s basketball head coach, Kylee Boettcher.



Many factors led to this hiring. Candidates were looked at, and meetings were convened. For Boettcher, there have been a multitude of moments in her life that led her to coaching her alma mater, the Beavers. Boettcher has been around basketball for most of her life and it is no surprise that the sport has sculpted the person she is today.

One such defining moment in Boettcher’s development was at Panorama High School. As a freshman, she would get limited minutes, substituting into the game for her older sister. Her coach pulled her aside one day and asked how dedicated she was to the sport. “I got emotional,” said Boettcher, “I mean I love it; I don’t know how else to describe it,”.

This conversation with her coach set the tone for how she approached the rest of her playing days and eventually her coaching career. She would go on to start for that same team the next year, helping them reach the Iowa State Tournament.

“Having gone from that role player, like, sub and then just earning that starting spot … there was so much learning and growth that I had,” said Boettcher.

Her high school journey shows that she not only has had to work for what she wants, but that her willingness to do so is exceptional.

None of this helped her to imagine herself as a coach, however. She had thoughts about it, but nothing was concrete. That was until she was chosen to give the pregame speech on a road trip against William Penn.

The college freshman and English major had waited all year for her chance to talk in front of her teammates, and it finally came during the last game of the season. She recited a poem in the locker room, and when she was done her team went nuts.

“That feeling of pure joy … I knew that I was meant to be in locker rooms and motivate,” Boettcher said.

She continued on, saying she believes her biggest strength is the connections she makes with student-athletes. The emotional connection she forms with her players elevates her as a leader.

That’s certainly what all the signs display when you look at Boettcher’s history as a head basketball coach. She has been the girls’ head basketball coach at Panorama High School for the last five seasons. Her overall record stands at an outstanding 111-16. She also led Panorama to their first-ever state championship appearance. Her accolades as a coach are plentiful, including two Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Coach of the Year awards and two Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Regional Basketball Coach of the Year awards, just to name a few.

A coach with this much success, no less one who is a BVU alum, is certainly exciting. Women’s basketball team captain Mckenna Cone is excited for the style of play that Boettcher will bring to the table. Cone said, “The team’s been really motivated,” adding that “They’re ready for a new season and a winning season.”

Cone says she is excited for Boettcher as she is coming in open to the team’s input and how they want to play. She acknowledges that Boettcher does not have any college coaching experience, but she has winning experience, and the team is ready to have her with them on the court.

Boettcher’s coaching style is a combination of things she has learned from her coaches and those she has worked with. She emphasizes that it is important not to assume anything about what her players do or do not know. “I’ve always approached it with ‘I don’t know what they don’t know,'” she said, “and so we’re just going to start from the basics … and build on each other’s growth.” She also understands the importance of establishing vocabulary for her players so everyone is on the same page when discussing plays or moves.

The players are not the only ones excited about Boettcher’s hire. Director of Athletics Amy Maier said, “Coach Boettcher rose to the top of the candidates because of her passion for BVU,” Maier went on to say that Boettcher’s connections around the state of Iowa at the high school level were a promising quality as well. This can substantially help BVU recruit better student-athletes down the line.

“She bleeds blue and gold, which is awesome,” said Maier. “She really cares about her student-athletes…I think she really wants to be invested in the community,” Fans will enjoy watching Boettcher coach the Beavers. Her passion is evident on the court and in the way she connects with so many people around her.

Boettcher acknowledges she has some things to learn as she makes the switch from high school to college coaching, but the X’s and O’s don’t worry her. She is confident in how she runs a team and in her players’ abilities.

Coach Boettcher is a dreamer, and one who has been able to make her dreams a reality. However, she urges others to keep dreaming after all the hard work has paid off. “I think realizing when you’ve met the dream or you’ve met the goal that it’s okay to dream bigger,” said Boettcher about never being satisfied. “Don’t stop,” Boettcher continued.

It’s advice we can all take. It’s advice we all should take. Whether it’s a dream to be President or a college coach, it’s a dream worth working for.