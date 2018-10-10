The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

Dorm Recipes for Dummies 

October 10, 2018
We’ve all had those days.  Those rush-around-from-place-to-place days when we suddenly realize we haven’t eaten.  By the time I usually realize this, the Serve is closed for the afternoon or for the day.  Ugh, of course! 

Or, maybe you just want to cook today.  Let’s make something different!  A yummy meal or snack can seem impossible in the dorms or suites, but with a few tools and some creativity, you can get delicious results.  Here are five recipes to inspire your next dorm room snack or dessert!  

 

Omelette in a Cup 

Ingredients: 

  • tsp butter 
  • egg(s) 
  • shredded cheese 

Optional ingredients: 

  • (chopped) 
  • onions 
  • peppers 
  • ham 
  • bacon 
  • sausage 
  • salt
  • pepper 

 Beat all ingredients desired in a mug.  Microwave mixture 30-60 seconds.  Scramble if desired and add time until fully cooked.  Eggs = easy! 

 

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup cooked brown rice 
  • 1/2 cup beans 
  • 2-3 Tbsp salsa (as topping) 
  • 1 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt 
  • 1 Tbsp shredded cheese 

Optional toppings: 

  • avocado 
  • tomato 
  • guacamole 
  • onion 

I know you’re probably thinking, “I don’t have all that!”  However, next time you’re in the Serve, take a few items back to your room with you.  I know the Serve has beans, yogurt, and cheese, and usually some form of rice.  To make a veggie burrito bowl, put the rice, beans, salsa, yogurt, and cheese into a bowl.  Microwave 30-60 seconds, or longer if you prefer.  Add your favorite toppings, and dig in. 

 

 Mug French Toast 

 Ingredients: 

  • 1 or 2 cubed bread slices  
  • 1 tbsp butter 
  • 1 egg 
  • A dash of cinnamon 

 Optional toppings: 

  • syrup 
  • butter 
  • berries 

 First, melt the butter in a mug in the microwave for a few seconds.  Make sure to swish it around inside the cup to give it a butter coating.  Add the bread cubes.  Then, mix your egg, milk, and cinnamon in a separate bowl or cup.  Pour the new mixture over the bread cubes, swish this around, and let soak for a bit.  Stick in the microwave for one minute, then add until fully cooked.  Add toppings if you like, such as syrup, more butter, or berries.  Then, enjoy! 

 

Iced Coffee Protein Shake 

 Ingredients 

  • 1 cup ice 
  • 1 cup cold coffee 
  • 1/2 cup regular/almond/coconut milk (any works) 
  • 1 scoop protein powder 
  • 1 frozen banana 
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon 

 If you have a blender, this recipe is PERFECT for breakfast.  Throw all of these ingredients in the blender, and voilà, you have a satiating kick-start to begin your day. 

 

3-Ingredient Chocolate Mug Cake 

 Ingredients: 

  • 1 ripe banana 
  • 1 egg 
  • 1-3 tbsp cocoa powder 

 Optional ingredients 

  • 1-2 Tbsp sweetener of choice 
  • 1/4 cup milk 
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup 
  • 1/4 cup berries 
  • chocolate chips 

Either blend the banana, egg, and cocoa powder all together with a blender, or mash the banana first and whisk it all together with a fork. Stick it in the microwave for three minutes.  You may need to add time to this depending on your microwave’s efficiency, as well as how cooked you prefer your cake.  Then, eat!  Simple as that! 

Allyssa Ertz, Arts & Life Editor
