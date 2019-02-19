BVU Track and Field Looks to Finish Successful Indoor Season at ARC Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

While breaking records and posting personal records that rank in the top-25 in all of D3 at the national level, the Buena Vista Men’s and Women’s track and field teams have had a successful indoor season thus far.

Head Coach Colton Slack knew the team had promise entering the year and is pleased with the way the team has progressed so far.

“The goal of the season was to train hard and get better. We are always in the pursuit to be better than yesterday and better than the year before,” says Coach Slack. “As it stands now, it seems that we are heading in the right direction. We’re still not where we want to be ultimately, but we are certainly making progress.”

Women:

The Beavers began the year on a high note back in early December, taking first place in the BVU Early Bird meet in the Lamberti Recreation Center. Since then, they’ve finished fifth, fourth, and eighth while facing some stiff competition.

Sophomores Autumn Wolf and Kylie Johnston, alongside freshman Jade Hays, have shone as the sprinters to watch for BV. Johnston grabbed a first-place finish in the BVU Early Bird meet as well as a third-place finish in the Chelsey M. Henkenius Open.

With the trio of Beavers continually finishing in the top-15 in the 60-meter dash, they also make up three-fourths of the 200-meter dash relay team. Brittini Thomas rounds out the four-woman team, which won gold at the Darren Young Classic.

Emily Hoesing, BV’s highlight distance runner, has now broken two school records in back-to-back meets. At the Dakota Wesleyan Open, Hoesing ran 10:53:51 in the 3,000-meter event, breaking the previous school record and awarded her first place; the previous record had stood for 25 years. A week later, she broke the school record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:41:92.

Distance Runners Coach Cameron Ruppe not only expected Hoesing to break these records as the season went on but further believes Hoesing has even more to accomplish when the Outdoor Track and Field season begins.

“Emily’s has gotten so much stronger and faster as the year has developed,” explains Ruppe. “She was injured most of the Cross-Country season and came to the track year with a mission. She is insanely coachable and looks for ways to improve on a daily basis. She is just getting started.”

Doing the jumping for Buena Vista is the trio of previously mentioned Autumn Wolf, Tabitha Guyett, and Abby Olberding. Wolf has the highest PR all of three so far with a 4.83-meter jump. However, Guyett and Olberding aren’t far behind with PR’s of 4.82 and 4.76 respectively.

Running the 60-meter hurdle event for Buena Vista so far is Brittini Thomas and Erin Strohmeyer. Both have improved their times meet by meet, with Thomas posting the fastest run with a 9.57 personal best.

Finally, the throwing duties for the Beavers falls to three freshman: Peyton Turner, Michaela Karels, and Tyra Payne. Karels and Turner combined for the fifth and sixth place finishes in the Dennis Young Indoor Classic. Payne also chips in with a personal best of 8.14 meters in the shot put.

Men:

The Men’s Indoor Track and Field team also began the year strong, taking first place at the home BVU Early Bird Meet on December 7th. Since then they’ve placed fifth in the Chelsey M. Henkenius Open, fourth in the Dennis Young Classic, and eighth in the recent Darren Young Classic.

Three sprinters for Buena Vista have performed well so far: Casey Lamle, Cory Kitt, and Eric Pacheco. Pacheco, a newcomer who dual sports with the Beaver football team, posts the fastest 60-meter dash at 7.39 in two meets.

Kitt has also enjoyed a solid season jumping for Buena Vista in both the long jump and triple jump. Kitt added his name to the Buena Vista record books in the triple jump with an impressive 13.49-meter jump as a school best. It’s also the third best in the ARC.

The Beaver long distance runners are improving as the season progresses as well. Blake Patten (800-meter run), Anthony Baird (600-meter run), Cameron Kaltschnee (One-mile run), and Alec Hirsch (3,000-meter run) have all posted their respective best times in their events.

The standout performer of this season’s men has been Senior Chase Bonner. Bonner, the Beavers’ main thrower, claimed an ARC Field Performer of the Week award when he threw a 15.46-meter shot put to win first in the Darren Young Classic. Bonner’s throw ranks him second in the conference, and twenty-first in the nation at the D3 level.

This past weekend was also the Beavers’ first chance to shine on a bigger stage in the NJCAA Region XI Meet here at Buena Vista. While the team finished lower in the rankings than they would’ve liked, Emily Hoesing broke yet another record alongside Kitt’s triple jump.

“We had so many positives from this past weekend,” says Coach Slack. “Two school records and PR’s across the board is certainly encouraging for the team and for us coaches. We have some momentum heading into our conference weekend, and we have to bring some great mindsets and be ready to work together to accomplish our desired results.”

Looking forward, the Indoor Track and Field season has their biggest challenge yet coming this weekend in the American Rivers Conference Championships, which are being held in Waverly. The conference meet will begin 10:00 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 22, and will continue at the same start time the following day.