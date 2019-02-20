As Valentine’s day has come and gone, I got to thinking: What is love? What does it mean? What does it feel like? Love can mean something different for every single person. However, I really wanted to know what college students here at BV thought about love. So, I set out on a journey around Pierce/White and the forum to ask people: “What is Love?” It was an interesting experience to say the least. The following are the answers I received:

“Love is nice.” -Sumay Oh

“Something you feel that’s special with another person.” -Kalab Kibret

“It’s indescribable.” -McKenzie Lansing

“Patience. Trust. Loyalty. Whatever makes you happy.” -Brenna Horkey and Noah Becker

“When you absolutely know 100% that someone is meant for you. You just perfectly fit together.” -John Foss

“Love is acceptance and patience. It’s willingness to try again when everything seems bleak.” -Brandon Foster

“The absence of regret. To love something, it must make you completely happy. Well, maybe not completely happy but even though there are bad things that happen if you love something you’re not going to regret those bad things. So, say a sport or a person. You’re not going to get everything you want out of it but even those bad things happen you’re not going to regret it because you love that thing.” -Logan Lawson

“Love is a feeling to be learned. In other words, it’s not just about the feels but it’s more than that. It’s also using your head as well as your heart. Love is also a decision that you make to make a commitment to love someone.” -Joan Curbow

“Being with someone and genuinely wanting to be in their presence. You don’t have to buy them anything or any of that. You just want to be with that person and help them grow as a person and be a better person no matter what the circumstances are.” -Vic Hodge

“Love is uncontrollable happiness. You just really cherish someone so much and the next time you see them you’re so happy.” –Peyton Stage

To me, love means not wanting to imagine your life without someone or something in it. It’s thinking of that person or thing every single day.

When all was said and done, I learned that everyone I talked to has a different view on love, and this made it even more interesting to ask people. I also learned that college students can be really freaking awkward when it comes to talking about love, but that just made it funnier. I mean, I don’t blame them. Love is kind of scary!