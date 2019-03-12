A Blast from The Past: 19 Songs That Turn 19 This Year

Let’s throw it back to the year 1999. Computers at this time could only count the last two digits of numbers, so they didn’t know the difference between 1900 and 2000. People spent tons of money stocking up because they thought the world was going to end when it turned midnight. Thank goodness it did not! Nineteen years later we’re still here. What’s even better is that we’ve gotten to experience the awesome music that was released in 2000. So, here’s a Happy 19th Birthday to 19 songs released in 2000.

Bye Bye Bye b y ‘N Sync : “Bye Bye Bye” was released in January of 2000 and was a hit right away, reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

All the Small Things by Blink 182 : “All the Small Things” was released in January of 2000. It was one of the top-selling singles in America in 2000 and became number one on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart.

The Next Episode by Dr. Dre , f eaturing Snoop Dog: Released in July of 2000, “The Next Episode” peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kryptonite by Three Doors Down : Released in January of 2000, “Kryptonite” held number one on Mainstream Rock Tracks for nine weeks, then made number one on Modern Rock Tracks for eleven weeks.

Yellow by Coldplay : “Yellow” was released in June of 2000 and reached number four in the UK Singles Chart. It was Coldplay’s first top five hit in the UK.

Independent Women Part 1 by Destiny’s Child : Released in September of 2000, “Independent Women Part 1” reached number one on Billboard Top 100 for eleven weeks straight.

Oops!… I Did It Again by Britany Spears : “ Oops!.. I Did It Again” was released in March of 2000 and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.

The Real Slim Shady by Eminem : “The Real Slim Shady” was released in April of 2000 and was Eminem’s first song to reach number one in the UK , winning many awards including an MTV Video Music award and a Grammy Award.

Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men : Released in November of 2000, “Who Let the Dogs Out” won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Around the World by ATC : “Around the World” was released May of 2000. It reached the top 20 in most of the countries it was released in , and in the United States it peaked at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Beautiful Day by U2 : “Beautiful Day” was released October of 2000 and won three Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year , and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Cha Cha Slide by DJ Casper : Released in August of 2000, “Cha Cha Slide” held it s position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks straight.

Country Grammar by Nelly : “Country Grammar” was released in June of 2000. It was listed as number 7 on Billboard Hot 100.

It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy : “It W asn’t M e” was released in September of 2000. It was the best-selling single of 2001 in the United Kingdom.

Jumpin’ Jumpin’ by Destiny’s Child : “Jumpin’ Jumpin’” was released in July of 2000. It reached number 3 on Billboard Hot 100 and held its position for five weeks straight.

Ms. Jackson by O u tkast : Released in October of 2000, “Ms. Jackson” won the 2002 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Stan by Eminem : “Stan” was released in November of 2000 and it reached number one in twelve countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland.

Trouble by Coldplay : “Trouble” by Coldplay was released in October of 2000. It reached number ten on the UK Singles Chart.